Police release CCTV picture following attempted burglary in Dingle Road, Rushden

Police officers have released an image of a man who they believe may have information about an attempted burglary in Rushden.

They are investigating after a man was spotted trying the front door of a residential address in Dingle Road sometime between 4pm and 6.15pm on Tuesday, December 22.

A spokesman for the county force said: “A member of the public has challenged him, causing the man to walk off.

Police want to speak to this man

"Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”