Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer
Published 24th Aug 2023, 13:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 13:51 BST

Police officers have released CCTV images of a woman they wish to speak to after a theft in Harborough Road in Kingsthorpe, Northampton.

The incident happened between 5.55am and 6.55am on Sunday, August 13, when items were stolen from a local school.

Officers are keen to locate the woman pictured as she may have information which could assist the investigation.

The woman, or anyone who recognises her, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 23000502696 when providing any information so it reaches the right person as quickly as possible.