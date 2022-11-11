News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police release CCTV image of man they want to talk to after criminal damage at University of Northampton

Incident happened in October

By Carly Odell
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after an incident of criminal damage in Northampton.

It happened at Waterside campus between 3am and 3.30am on Saturday, October 15, when a man kicked an external door whilst trying to force entry.

Officers want to locate the man pictured as he might be able to assist with the investigation.

Police want to identify this man.

Most Popular

Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000602242.