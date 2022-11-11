Police release CCTV image of man they want to talk to after criminal damage at University of Northampton
Incident happened in October
Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after an incident of criminal damage in Northampton.
It happened at Waterside campus between 3am and 3.30am on Saturday, October 15, when a man kicked an external door whilst trying to force entry.
Officers want to locate the man pictured as he might be able to assist with the investigation.
Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000602242.