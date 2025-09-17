Police release CCTV image of man they want to speak to after Northampton home broken into in broad daylight

Police want to speak to the man in the image.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a Northampton home was broken into in broad daylight.

The incident happened in East Park Parade, Abington, between 2.20pm and 2.30pm on Friday September 12. Police say a house in the area was broken into.

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000539413 or email [email protected].