Police release CCTV image after purse stolen from pensioner in Kettering High Street
Police believe this woman may have information about the incident
Police have released an image of a woman who they believe may have information about an incident in High Street, Kettering.
Between 11.15am and 11.30am on Thursday, December 1, a pensioner withdrew money from a cashpoint in High Street.
She was then followed into a nearby shop, and once inside another customer has stolen her purse.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers believe the couple in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 22000704233.