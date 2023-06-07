Police release CCTV image after men assaulted by gang at Tenpin bowling in Sixfields
A 27-year-old was arrested but has been released on bail
Police are appealing for witnesses after three men were assaulted by a gang at Tenpin in Sixfields.
The incident happened around 11.45pm on Tuesday, April 18.
A 27-year-old Northampton man was arrested in connection but has been released on police bail, however police believe the man pictured could help with their investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000233286.