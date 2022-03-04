Police release CCTV image after man tries car door handles at night in Northampton

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident in Barnstable Close, Northampton.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "Between 12.50am and 1am on Monday, February 28, a man tried the door handle a vehicle however no entry was gained. He walked off but was seen to try the door handles of other vehicles in the area.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who can help identify this man or who may have seen a man acting suspiciously in the area at the stated time."

Police want to speak to this man.