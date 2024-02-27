Police release CCTV after two mountain bikes stolen from inside garage in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A CCTV image has been released after a garage in Northampton was burgled and two mountain bikes were stolen.

The incident happened in Primrose Hill on Monday, February 5, between 1am and 3am.

