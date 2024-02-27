Police release CCTV after two mountain bikes stolen from inside garage in Northampton
The incident happened in the early hours
A CCTV image has been released after a garage in Northampton was burgled and two mountain bikes were stolen.
The incident happened in Primrose Hill on Monday, February 5, between 1am and 3am.
Police say a garage was burgled in the area and two mountain bikes were stolen from inside.
The person in the image could assist police with their enquiries so they, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000072983.