Police record 41 issues on Bridge Street in Northampton as part of crackdown on dodgy drivers

Police have revealed a total of 41 dodgy drivers were caught as part of an operation in Northampton town centre to make the county’s roads safer.

Northamptonshire Police were out in force in Bridge Street, next to the Malt Shovel pub, on the morning of May 10 catching dangerous drivers as part of Operation Journey.

Officers say the operation is to ‘seriously reduce the number of people who are seriously injured or killed on the county’s roads’.

Police were out in force in Bridge Street as part of Operation Journey on May 10

Police have today (Wednesday, May 24) revealed that a total of 41 issues were picked up.

A police spokeswoman said: “This was a planned road safety event under the umbrella of Operation Journey, which is working to reduce the numbers of people who are seriously injured or killed on the county’s roads.

"Please note some are likely to relate to the same vehicle, so while 41 issues were picked up, that’s more than likely not the total of drivers/owners/riders we’ve taken action against or otherwise dealt with.”

Results

Two PG9 forms were issued. A PG9 is a roadworthy prohibition. This is usually issued when a vehicle is in an unfit state or when a piece of valuable equipment is not working effectively.

One vehicle defect rectification scheme was issued – this allows the vehicle owner the opportunity to avoid prosecution by getting defects fixed and examined.

Eight drivers were caught for seatbelt offences.

Two vehicles were not taxed.

Two drivers were driving without a license.

There were seven defected tyres.

One person was arrested for driving whilst disqualified.

Two vehicles had no insurance.

There were seven vehicles with defects.

Two vehicles had no valid MOT.

Two vehicles were noted for intelligence by police.

There was one seizure of an e-scooter.

There were two section 59 notices under the Police Reform Act 2002 – this give owners a one-strike warning that if their vehicles are used inappropriately again, they can be seized.

One person was deemed to be driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

There was one dangerous passenger load reported.

At a previous operation at the same location in March, Detective Chief Inspector Shelley Nichols said: “It is exceptionally selfish to drive a vehicle in an unsafe condition – at any moment you could lose control and kill someone’s loved-one, causing untold and permanent devastation that can never be erased.

“People don’t often associate serious violence with deaths on our roads but every time someone gets into their car, they’re in control of a weapon that weighs 1.5tonnes and can legally reach speeds of up to 70mph.

“Your car is a weapon. Look after it, ensure it is safe, and be acutely aware that one wrong move could lead to your life and the lives of others being changed forever.”

There was mixed reaction from the public on social media to the operation.

One person said: “Catching those without a license or insurance is a good thing. Much better use of time rather than targeting minor speeding offences.”

