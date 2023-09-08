Police reassure public after reports of 'suspicious incident' involving boy in Northampton
Detectives investigating an incident involving a child in Dallington Road, Northampton, have moved to reassure members of the local community following speculation circulating on social media.
Concerns were raised with Northamptonshire Police following the incident, between 8pm and 8.30pm, on Sunday, September 3, when a man approached a boy, who was unharmed, close to the shops.
A public appeal was issued to trace the man and a man was arrested in connection with this incident and interviewed by detectives.
A police spokesperson said following a thorough investigation and working closely with the family of the boy, it has been established that the circumstances were not as first reported, the man has been released with no further action.
Detective Inspector Tony Kennedy of the West LPA CID team said: “When there is a cause for concern for a child’s welfare, speculation on social media can have a negative impact on the wider community as it can create unnecessary fear.
“We have conducted a thorough investigation, and with the support of the boy’s family, we are satisfied that this incident was not as first reported and would like to reassure members of the public that there are no ongoing concerns for the wider public safety.
“Members of our Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team will continue to carry out high-visibility patrols to offer reassurance and we would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to them.
“We would also like to thank the members of the public who came forward to provide us with the information which has helped bring this investigation to a swift conclusion.”