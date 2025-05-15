Police raid cannabis farm hidden in plain sight on busy Northampton street
Northamptonshire Police raided a Victorian property in Wellingborough Road, just up from the Co-op shop, yesterday morning (Wednesday May 14) at 9am.
A total of 88 cannabis plants were discovered inside. They could be worth up to £90,000 on the street.
Today (Thursday May 15), workers cordoned off the area outside to cut the electricity supply to the property.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A warrant was conducted on a property in Wellingborough Road yesterday (May 14) at about 9am and a small cannabis factory was found. There were about 88 plants in total.”
No arrests have yet been made.
The spokeswoman added: “Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting incident number 25000278046.”