Police raid cannabis farm hidden in plain sight on busy Northampton street

Police have raided a cannabis farm hiding in plain sight on a busy Northampton street.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Police raided a Victorian property in Wellingborough Road, just up from the Co-op shop, yesterday morning (Wednesday May 14) at 9am.

A total of 88 cannabis plants were discovered inside. They could be worth up to £90,000 on the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (Thursday May 15), workers cordoned off the area outside to cut the electricity supply to the property.

Northamptonshire Police raided a property in Wellingborough Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A warrant was conducted on a property in Wellingborough Road yesterday (May 14) at about 9am and a small cannabis factory was found. There were about 88 plants in total.”

No arrests have yet been made.

The spokeswoman added: “Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting incident number 25000278046.”