Police raid cannabis farm hidden in plain sight on busy Northampton street

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 15th May 2025, 12:51 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 15:27 BST
Police have raided a cannabis farm hiding in plain sight on a busy Northampton street.

Northamptonshire Police raided a Victorian property in Wellingborough Road, just up from the Co-op shop, yesterday morning (Wednesday May 14) at 9am.

A total of 88 cannabis plants were discovered inside. They could be worth up to £90,000 on the street.

Today (Thursday May 15), workers cordoned off the area outside to cut the electricity supply to the property.

Northamptonshire Police raided a property in Wellingborough Road.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A warrant was conducted on a property in Wellingborough Road yesterday (May 14) at about 9am and a small cannabis factory was found. There were about 88 plants in total.”

No arrests have yet been made.

The spokeswoman added: “Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting incident number 25000278046.”

