Numerous people have been prosecuted in connection with filming a fatal road traffic collision on the M1 in May.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the evening of May 3, a fatal collision involving the driver of a white van occurred on the southbound carriageway of the M1 between junctions 14 and 15.

Sadly, and despite the best efforts of police and paramedics, the man died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the collision, 12 drivers were seen filming the aftermath on their mobile phones as they drove passed the scene. Unbeknown to them however, their details were taken, and they received notices of intended prosecution in the days which followed.

Numerous people have been prosecuted in connection with filming a fatal road traffic collision on the M1 in May.

A further 10 drivers were sent notices of intended prosecution in relation to failing to comply with a red X on the closed lane of the motorway.

PC Tom Williams from Northamptonshire Police’s Roads Policing Team, said: “Filming any road traffic collision when you are driving is not only dangerous, but incredibly thoughtless, so I am pleased to see these people prosecuted.

“Collisions such as this one change lives forever. They leave families and friends devastated and so it is wholly inappropriate and disrespectful for other road users to film any collision site as they pass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope this case demonstrates the seriousness with which we take offences such as this and leads to people making better decisions when passing a road traffic collision in the future.”

Tragically in 2024, 31 people never returned home safely to their loved ones following collisions in Northamptonshire and 243 required urgent medical assistance for serious or life-changing injuries.

Anyone with information about road safety concerns or any vehicle crime is asked to report it online at www.northants.police.uk/reportonline or call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in the event of an emergency, such as a crime in progress or where life is at risk.