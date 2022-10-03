Police plea to two men spotted on CCTV to come forward with information about attempted robbery in Northampton

Detectives investigating an attempted robbery in Northampton have released CCTV images of two people they want to speak.

According to police, two men ran off empty handed after hitting a man on the head with a large tree branch and then demanding his mobile phone near Prentice Court in the Lingswood neighbourhood sometime in April.

A spokesman said: “The men in the images or anyone who recognises them should call 101 using incident number 22000243119.”