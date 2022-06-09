Police in Northampton want to trace owners of a Lurcher that bit another dog walker and his miniature Dachshund in a nature reserve.

According to officers, the incident happened at about 1pm on Wednesday (June 1) at Stauntons Pits, near Sixfields.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “The owner and his two Dachshunds walked past a couple and their dog once, but the second time they passed each other the brindle Lurcher grabbed one of the small dogs around its middle.

“The Dachshund sustained puncture wounds which required vet’s treatment while its owner was bitten on a hand as he intervened.

“The Lurcher owners are both thought to be in their mid-60s. The man 5ft 11in with short grey hair and bearded, and the woman 5ft 6in with shoulder-length white hair.”