Police plea to identify woman who approached children in Northampton park

Police are investigating what they believe may have been an attempt to entice two children away from their mother in a Northampton park.

Officers say a woman approached a mother with her youngsters in Dallington Park at around 10am on May 28.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said on Monday (June 13): “The woman, believed to be aged between 35 and 45, beckoned towards the children in what appeared to be an attempt to get them to go with her.

Police want to find a woman who approached two young children Dallington Park, Northampton, last month

“The children’s mother asked the woman to stop and she left the area via Dallington Road.

“Officers would like to speak to the woman concerned, who is described as white with a hunched back and short dark hair, about 5ft 2in and wearing a grey oversized jumper and baggy black trousers.”