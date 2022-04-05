Detectives investigating a punch-up at a Northampton pub have released images of two men they believe could help.

The victim suffered a broken nose during an assault at the Walter Tull in Sixfields at around 9.35pm on Friday (February 4).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for the two men pictured, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch by calling 101 using incident number 22000176047 or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

