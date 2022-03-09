Police plea to identify pair spotted on CCTV after man attacked near Northampton pub in early hours

Police investigating an assault near a Northampton pub in the early hours of Sunday morning have released a CCTV image of two people they want to identify.

Officers revealed a man was attacked outside Fiddlers in Wellingborough Road at about 2.30am on Sunday (March 6).

Several members of the public were present at the time.

Police investigating a Wellingborough Road assault want to identify these two people. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.