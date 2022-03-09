Police plea to identify pair spotted on CCTV after man attacked near Northampton pub in early hours
Detectives investigating 2.30am assault outside Fiddlers in Wellingborough Road
Police investigating an assault near a Northampton pub in the early hours of Sunday morning have released a CCTV image of two people they want to identify.
Officers revealed a man was attacked outside Fiddlers in Wellingborough Road at about 2.30am on Sunday (March 6).
Several members of the public were present at the time.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We believe the two people pictured could assist with our enquiries. We would like them or anyone who recognises them, or anyone who witnessed the incident, to call 101 using incident number 22000131905."