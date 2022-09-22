Police plea to identify pair caught on camera after booze and cigarettes worth £600 stolen from Northampton Co-op
Detectives appeal for information after trawling CCTV
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 9:53 am
Updated
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 9:54 am
Detectives have today (September 22) released images of two men they want to identify after shoplifters stole booze and alcohol worth £600 from a Northampton Co-op.
Officers say the store in Main Road, Duston was targeted between 6pm and 9pm on July 6 and believe the two males may have information which could help with their investigation.
Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 using incident number 22000389040 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.