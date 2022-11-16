Detectives who launched a criminal damage investigation after a brick was thrown through the window of a shop in St James’ Park Road, Northampton, in October say they want to identify a man spotted on CCTV cameras.

Officers believe the unknown male in the image could help with their enquiries and are asking him, or anyone who might recognise him, to call 101 using incident number 22000595878 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.