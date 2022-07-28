Police plea to identify male in Puma top after failed break-in at popular pub near Northampton

Detectives investigating a failed burglary at a popular pub near Northampton want to identify a man they believe may have key information.

Officers say that a white van entered the yard at The Boat Inn, next to the Grand Union Canal at Stoke Bruerne, at around 5.15am on July 7.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The driver and passenger got out the vehicle and forced entry to an outbuilding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say thieves ransacked an outbuilding at The Boat Inn, near Northampton, but left emtpy-handed.

“Once inside, the pair searched the outbuilding however, it is not believed anything was stolen. The offenders then got back into the van and drove off.

Officers believe a man spotted on CCTV footage wearing a dark blue Puma top may be able to help with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch by calling 101 using incident number 22000390550 or contacting CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.