Police plea to find pair who saved woman from choke attack in Northamptonshire village

Two good Samaritans rescued a woman from a brutal late-night attack in a Northamptonshire country lane.

Detectives revealed the pair stopped in a van after seeing a man kneeling on the victim's chest with hands around her throat apparently attempting to choke her in Banbury Lane, Gayton.

They helped the victim to safety but left before talking to the police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for the two key witnesses to come forward

The incident happened between 10pm and 11.30pm on May 26.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "A man pulled the victim out of a car and assaulted her by dragging her along the ground and pushing her down on the floor.

"A 46-year-old man arrested in connection with this incident has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

"Officers would like to talk to the two witnesses who stopped to assist the victim as their accounts may provide vital key evidence for the case to progress.