Police plea to find pair who saved woman from choke attack in Northamptonshire village
Detectives say good Samaritans who stopped to help victim dragged from car are key witnesses
Two good Samaritans rescued a woman from a brutal late-night attack in a Northamptonshire country lane.
Detectives revealed the pair stopped in a van after seeing a man kneeling on the victim's chest with hands around her throat apparently attempting to choke her in Banbury Lane, Gayton.
They helped the victim to safety but left before talking to the police.
The incident happened between 10pm and 11.30pm on May 26.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "A man pulled the victim out of a car and assaulted her by dragging her along the ground and pushing her down on the floor.
"A 46-year-old man arrested in connection with this incident has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
"Officers would like to talk to the two witnesses who stopped to assist the victim as their accounts may provide vital key evidence for the case to progress.
"We are asking the two witnesses — or anyone who might know them — to call 101 using incident number 21000297565."