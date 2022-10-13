Police plea for pair to come forward and help investigation into theft of bike from BMW in Northampton

Detectives investigating a theft from a car in Northampton want to speak to a man and a woman after trawling through hours of CCTV footage.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed a bicycle was stolen from inside a BMW in Palmerston Road, Northampton, between 3pm and 3.30pm on September 10.

Officers want to locate the pair pictured and are asking them, or anyone with any information, to call 101 using incident number 22000528150.