News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police plea for man to come forward after parcels stolen and van driver threatened in Northampton

Two packages removed from vehicle on Saturday morning

By Kevin Nicholls
47 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2022, 9:28am

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after parcels were stolen and a delivery driver threatened in Northampton.

Officers say an unknown male removed two parcels from a van in Marburg Street on Saturday (October 22), between 10.20am and 10.45am.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The man in the image could assist with our enquiries and we are aking him, or anyone who recognises him, to call 101 using incident number 22000616764.”

Detectives believe this man could help their inquiries into Saturday's theft of parcels from a delivery van in Northampton