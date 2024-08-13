Police patrols and days of action to help tackle nuisance motorcycling in area of Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work to tackle nuisance motorcycling in an area of Northampton is underway, after residents raised concerns about the anti-social behaviour caused by illegal riding.

Residents in the Kings Heath area have raised concerns about the anti-social behaviour caused by nuisance motorcycling so Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team alongside West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) have began work to improve the issue.

This work has included regular patrols in areas of concern and days of action which have incorporated both enforcement and education.

Signage, funded by the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner’s Supporting Communities Fund and WNC, has also been put up. The signs warn against nuisance motorcycling and also include a QR code which tells people where they can legally ride.

Police say as a result, there has been a “significant reduction in motorcycle nuisance and anti-social behaviour, with the work set to continue to ensure this remains the case”.

PCSO Andy Emberton who has led this piece of work on behalf of Northamptonshire Police, said: “The Kings Heath community deserve a safe environment, and we will continue, as a neighbourhood policing team, to support that basic right.

“Motorcycle nuisance concerns was one of the key issues raised at the new Kings Heath Residents’ Meetings and I hope this reassures people that we have listened, understood, and acted.”

Councillor David Smith, Cabinet Member for Planning and Communities at WNC, added: “Working in partnership with Northamptonshire Police, we have made significant strides in addressing the issue of off-road motorbikes causing noise and anti-social behaviour in Northampton.

“As a result of this work, incidents of off-road bikes and quads in the area have dropped dramatically, which we hope will restore the quality of life for local residents.”

Danielle Stone, Police Fire and Crime Commissioner said: “Tackling anti-social behaviour is an issue that really matters to people and tackling it is a top priority. I am glad that funding from my office has been used to help combat it in Kings Heath.

“Anti-social behaviour needs to be tackled in partnership, which is why it is good to see both Northamptonshire Police and West Northamptonshire Council come together and work collaboratively to tackle the issue.”