Police on the lookout for anyone acting suspiciously in Briar Hill Walk area of Northampton

Window had been pushed open and an untidy search made
Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer
Published 1st Nov 2023, 14:44 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 16:43 GMT
Gold and diamond rings were among the items stolen during a buglary at a house in Northampton.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after the occupant returned home in Briar Hill Walk to find a window pushed fully open and an untidy search had taken place inside the property.

Among the items stolen was jewellery including gold and diamond rings and necklaces.

Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in or around Briar Hill Walk, Northampton, between 7.30pm and 9.30pm on Sunday, October 29?
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in or around Briar Hill Walk, Northampton, between 7.30pm and 9.30pm on Sunday, October 29?

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times, in particularly if they saw two people dressed in dark clothing, one of whom had a reflective pattern on their trainers.”

Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote incident number 23000673214 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.