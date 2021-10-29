Police on the hunt for 'dangerous' motorcyclist in Northampton

Police are trying to identify a motorcyclist, who was sighted riding dangerously in Northampton.

A driver spotted the motorcyclist riding unsafely in Upton Valley East at around 4.25pm on Friday, October 8. The rider was seen jumping red lights, doing U-turns in the middle of the road and wheelies.

The motorcycle's number plate was, unfortunately, not readable on dash-cam footage presented to the police.

Do you recognise this motorcyclist?

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers believe the person pictured may have useful information about the incident, and are asking them, anyone who recognises them or the motorbike, to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 21000627309.

The police spokesperson continued: "Tackling anti-social behaviour (ASB), including vehicle nuisance, is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police. We are working to keep our roads and communities safer and are urging anyone with concerns or information about any form of ASB to report it to us via 101, online, or in an emergency by calling 999."