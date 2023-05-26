Police officers found a whopping 220kg of cannabis stashed in a car near a Northamptonshire beauty spot.

Officers from neighbouring force Thames Valley Police (TVP) discovered a car full of bags of cannabis close to Salcey Forest on Monday (May 22).

The driver decamped and escaped on foot abandoning his vehicle, which contained 11 bags of cannabis, each weighing approximately 20kg.

The cannabis found close to a Northamptonshire beauty spot.

A TVP spokeswoman said: “The vehicle was found at around about 3pm on Monday in a lay-by in Salcey woods in Northamptonshire.

“The vehicle and cannabis was seized and retained for Northamptonshire Police to make ongoing enquiries.”

Northamptonshire Police officers are investigating the incident, however no arrests have been made as yet.