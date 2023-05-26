News you can trust since 1931
Police officers discover whopping 220kg of cannabis stashed in car close to Northamptonshire beauty spot

The driver escaped on foot, abandoning his vehicle
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 26th May 2023, 10:47 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 10:47 BST

Police officers found a whopping 220kg of cannabis stashed in a car near a Northamptonshire beauty spot.

Officers from neighbouring force Thames Valley Police (TVP) discovered a car full of bags of cannabis close to Salcey Forest on Monday (May 22).

The driver decamped and escaped on foot abandoning his vehicle, which contained 11 bags of cannabis, each weighing approximately 20kg.

The cannabis found close to a Northamptonshire beauty spot.The cannabis found close to a Northamptonshire beauty spot.
A TVP spokeswoman said: “The vehicle was found at around about 3pm on Monday in a lay-by in Salcey woods in Northamptonshire.

“The vehicle and cannabis was seized and retained for Northamptonshire Police to make ongoing enquiries.”

Northamptonshire Police officers are investigating the incident, however no arrests have been made as yet.

Officers are appealing who may have seen the vehicle parked at the entrance of the woods to get in touch with information, including dash-cam footage by calling Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000314366.