Police officer was 'rude' and produced his warrant card in Northampton pub, disciplinary hears

A police officer was “rude and argumentative” and produced his warrant card in a Northampton pub, a disciplinary panel heard.

Callum Murphy was a serving police constable when he breached the standards of professional behaviour in the Spread Eagle pub in Wellingborough Road, Northampton on June 25, 2022.

Northamptonshire Police held a misconduct disciplinary hearing into the allegations of the now former officer on June 1, 2023.

The hearing was held at Northamptonshire Police Headquarters.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “It is alleged that the officer concerned breached the standards of professional behaviour on June 25, 2022 when asked to leave the Spread Eagle public house in Northampton after becoming rude and argumentative and presenting his warrant card advising he was on the premises for policing purposes.

“It was alleged that the officer concerned breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to: discreditable conduct, honesty and integrity, and authority, respect and courtesy.”

Mr Murphy resigned from the force before the hearing and did not attend.

The panel concluded the matter amounted to gross misconduct and if Mr Murphy not already resigned, he would have been dismissed without notice.

The spokeswoman added: “All allegations of misconduct are taken seriously and our Professional Standards Department works diligently to investigate such allegations to ensure those who fail to meet these standards are held to account.”