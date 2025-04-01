Police officer sacked without notice after trying to 'cover up' speeding offence while on duty in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police officer has been sacked without notice after trying to “cover up” a speeding offence, committed while he was on duty in Northampton.

PC Dale Hillyer, who had been employed by Northamptonshire Police since 2007, was subject to a gross misconduct hearing at Wootton Hall on March 19 and 20.

The hearing was called after it was alleged that PC Hillyer drove a police vehicle at 37mph in a 30mph zone on May 17, 2024. He was captured by a mobile police camera van.

According to the report from the misconduct hearing, the misconduct was the “attempt to cover up a speeding offence”. PC Hillyer was present at the hearing and denied the allegations.

The misconduct hearing was hosted by Northamptonshire Police, at Wootton Hall.

PC Hillyer was issued with a Notice of Intended Prosecution following the offence. He then submitted an application for exemption form, “which included false and/or deliberately misleading information in regards to the urgency of his journey, when he knew or ought to have known that he would not be entitled, in the circumstances, to rely upon an exemption”, according to the panel.

The panel report said: “It is clear to us that the form was filled in rather casually, but the essential issue with the form is not that it was lacking in detail but that, on our findings, the officer did not believe what he wrote was true. Rather, he was writing what he thought would avoid a speeding ticket.”

The report continues: “Exceeding the speed limit was not a conscious decision based on an application of the National Decision Model due to perceived risk. It was more likely to be hurrying to avoid delaying the warrant, or simple carelessness.”

The panel also heard that PC Hillyer had an “unblemished disciplinary record” and heard additional evidence about his character. However, they found the culpability high as “a dishonest statement made by a police officer in an official document must be viewed as serious”.

Ultimately, the panel decided the officer’s actions amounted to gross misconduct and the most suitable outcome was dismissal without notice.

The panel report added: “Whilst we accept that some of the harm associated with operational impropriety does not apply here this is still a case which involves significant dishonesty which took place on duty.”

PD Hillyer has the right to appeal the decision.