Police officer convicted of Rushden assault quit before she would have been sacked

A Northamptonshire Police officer who attacked a bouncer after she and friends had been kicked out of a pub quit before she would have been sacked.

A misconduct hearing was told Karen Canwell, who was fined by magistrates in December, resigned earlier this week.

The force’s temporary chief constable Paul Gibson said Canwell’s behaviour amounted to gross misconduct and fell “significantly below” what members of the public would expect from police officers.

PC Karen Canwell

Former PC Canwell was nominated for a national bravery award in 2019 for helping victims of a suspected acid attack in Northampton in July 2017. But the hearing at the force’s headquarters at Wootton Hall in the town was told she labelled the bouncer she attacked a “convicted rapist” and racist.

The hearing was told she was off-duty and drunk at the King Edward VII pub in Queen Street, Rushden, on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Fiona Brooks, for the force, said that after last orders, she “persistently failed” to leave the pub despite being asked to.

The force said Canwell was removed by the bouncer with “reasonable force” but she hit him around the back of his head. The pub was closed and she kicked at its doors, before confronting the bouncer, pushing him in the chest and punching him in the face, the force said.

Mr Gibson told the hearing Canwell continues to deny the assault “despite considerable evidence to the contrary”.

“It is unacceptable for officers responsible for upholding the law to break the law,” he said.

The hearing was told that she had called 999 to report the bouncer and him allegedly not having his identification on show. A call handler told her to remove herself from the situation and leave.

Canwell had denied assault but was convicted in November at Loughborough Magistrates’ Court. She was told to pay a £1,609 fine. Police Federation representative Alan McMahon said he understood Canwell handed in her notice ahead of the misconduct hearing.