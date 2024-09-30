Police object to unlicensed Northampton venue's 4am 'fashion show' following past rape incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have objected to an upcoming event at a venue on a busy Northampton street following a rape that occurred at the premises.

Northants Police has filed and objection against a Temporary Event Notice (TEN) submitted by Silhouette Afro Lounge & Restaurant Ltd, in Wellingborough Road, which wants to host a ‘fashion event’ in October. The event is scheduled for October 18-20 with a maximum capacity of 70 attendees and varying hours from 4pm to 4am.

However, Northamptonshire Police have objected to this application on the grounds that it could undermine the prevention of crime and disorder, particularly in light of a past incident involving a rape at the venue.

The police’s objection reads: “Northamptonshire Police has serious concerns if this TEN were to go ahead the Prevention of Crime and Disorder Licensing Objective would be undermined and not promoted in addition the TEN is for a fashion show starting at 4pm and finishing at 4am. This raises questions of the validity of the event proposed.”

Silhouette Afrolounge & Restaurant is based in Abington Square adjoining Wellingborough Road

In June 2022, the Silhouette Afro Lounge had its licence revoked after a review led by Northamptonshire Police, which cited numerous incidents of criminal activity, including a horrific case involving the rape of a 17-year-old girl at the venue. According to a report, during the police investigation into the incident, the owner Mr Oladipupo Hamilton, was accused of obstructing the inquiry by failing to assist in identifying the suspects, both of whom have since been convicted of multiple rapes. The two men are set to be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on October 25, 2024.

A West Northants Council hearing will be held on October 1 at midday to discuss the police's objection and decide whether to issue a counter notice, which would cancel the TEN and stop the event from happening.

Silhouette Afro Lounge & Restaurant Ltd has been contacted for comment.