Police name man, 24, wanted in connection with Northamptonshire A14 hit and run

Crash investigators have named a man they want to find in connection with a hit and run smash on the A14 in Northamptonshire last year.

The seriously injured driver of a Peugeot 206 was taken to University Hospital Coventry after the vehicle collided with a white BMW M340i on July 16.

Emergency services from two counties were on the scene between junction two at Kelmarsh and junction three at Rothwell from 8.45pm.

Police want to quiz Martin Doran, 24, over a hit and run collision on the A14 in Northamptoshire last July. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

The road was closed for nearly 12 hours and it took nearly seven hours for motorists trapped in their vehicles between the junctions to be turned around.

Crash investigators revealed following the smash the BMW driver had fled the scene and Northamptonshire Police issued an appeal on Monday (May 9) for information regarding the location of 24-year-old Martin Doran.

A spokesperson said: “Officers would like to speak to Doran in connection with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a collision which occurred on the A14 on July 16 last year, failing to stop, perverting the course of justice, and driving whilst disqualified.”

Doran, who is also wanted on recall to prison, is known to travel throughout the UK and Ireland and has links to Gloucestershire, Worcestershire, Birmingham, Cheshire, London, Buckinghamshire, and Leicestershire.