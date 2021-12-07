Northamptonshire Police has named the first drivers charged during the annual drink and drug driving campaign.

This is the fifth time the force has taken the hard-line approach to publicly name those heading for court on its website and social media.

The three charged with drink-driving since the campaign started on Wednesday (December 1) are all due to appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 21 next year. They are:

Police in Northamptonshire launched their annual drink and drug-driving crackdown last week

■ Robert Scott, aged 23, of Harborough Road, Northampton.

■ Daniel Edwards, aged 34, of Walmer Close, Rushden.

■ Mark Stewart, aged 41, of Billingley Drive, Barnsley.

Four more drivers arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit of alcohol or being unfit to drive through drink have all been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

PC Dave Lee from the Safer Roads Team said: “We don’t take the decision lightly to continue to name all drivers charged with drink or drug-driving.

“However, anyone who doesn’t want to be included on this list, the message is simple: Do not drink or drug drive.

“It only takes one second to have a collision which can change your life or the life of an innocent bystander and their family.

“How would you feel knowing that your actions caused a collision and brought devastation to an entire family?

“It is not possible to say how much alcohol you can drink and stay below the limit as the way alcohol affects you depends on a number of factors including weight, age, sex and metabolism.

“The risks of getting behind the wheel, not just on the night when you have been drinking, but also the morning after, could be fatal.

“If you do have to drive, our advice is to avoid alcohol completely. The only safe limit is none.”

Officers will be carrying out extra checks in the run-up to Christmas and until New Year’s Day.

Anyone caught could face up to six months in prison, unlimited fines and an automatic driving ban.