Police make fresh appeal in hunt for arsonists who set fire to young family's house in Kettering
Two people arrested in connection with November fire released without charge
Detectives have launched a fresh appeal for information after arsonists attacked a young family's house in Kettering.
Officers say the front door of a property in Channing Road — connecting Shaftesbury Street and Mill Road — was set alight between 5.20pm and 6.10pm on November 23.
Two people initially arrested in connection with the incident were later released without charge.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "At the time, a family with young children were inside the house. However, thankfully, no one was injured.
"Officers are now re-appealing for help to try and locate anyone with information who has not already come forward and asking them to do so now.
"If you have any information, CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist us please call 101 using incident number 21000683747 or, alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."