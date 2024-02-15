News you can trust since 1931
Police make five arrests after discovering cannabis farm inside closed down village pub near Northampton

All five suspects remain in custody
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 15th Feb 2024, 17:10 GMT
Police have made five arrests after discovering a cannabis farm inside a closed down village pub near Northampton.

Following a report made to Northamptonshire Police shortly after 4.40pm yesterday, (February 14), officers attended the vacant Compass pub in Green Street, Milton Malsor, and discovered a quantity of cannabis plants.

Officers said: “We made five arrests – a 40-year-old man from Nottinghamshire, and four men from West Yorkshire aged 43, 42, 44 and 49 – and all remain in custody today, (Thursday, February 15).

Police found a quantity of cannabis inside the closed down Compass pub in Green Street, Milton Malsor

“Anyone with information which could be relevant to the investigation, including dashcam, CCTV and smart doorbell footage, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 24000093017.”