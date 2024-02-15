Police make five arrests after discovering cannabis farm inside closed down village pub near Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have made five arrests after discovering a cannabis farm inside a closed down village pub near Northampton.

Following a report made to Northamptonshire Police shortly after 4.40pm yesterday, (February 14), officers attended the vacant Compass pub in Green Street, Milton Malsor, and discovered a quantity of cannabis plants.

Officers said: “We made five arrests – a 40-year-old man from Nottinghamshire, and four men from West Yorkshire aged 43, 42, 44 and 49 – and all remain in custody today, (Thursday, February 15).

Police found a quantity of cannabis inside the closed down Compass pub in Green Street, Milton Malsor