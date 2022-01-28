Police linking two Burton Latimer burglaries
Officers have appealed for witnesses
Two burglaries in Burton Latimer are being linked by detectives who are appealing for information.
Officers are investigating the incidents at two homes near each other, which saw cash taken in similar circumstances.
The first burglary happened in Finedon Road on Friday, January 21, between 5pm and 9pm, when a burglar broke in via the back door and stole money.
The second happened in nearby Spencer Street between 7pm that night and 9am the following morning (Saturday, January 22), when a burglar broke in via the conservatory and stole cash.
A police spokesman said: "Witnesses to either incident or anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time should call Northamptonshire Police on 101."