Police are appealing for information after trouble flared following Brackley Town's crunch non-league clash with Gateshead on Saturday (April 2).

Officers say a "large fight" broke out involving up to 40 people after the final whistle in a 1-0 win over the National League North leaders.

The club says it is working closely with the police and Gateshead to identify those involved.

A spokesperson said: "Incidents of disorder at or around games at Brackley Town Football Club are extremely rare.

"The club takes any such incident very seriously and we urge anybody with information to come forward."

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson added: "Witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 using incident number 22000187605."