Police have launched an investigation after multiple suspected firearms were found during a drugs raid at a property in Northamptonshire.

Officers from Daventry’s Neighbourhood Policing Team have launched an investigation into firearms offences after an early morning raid at an address in Church Street, Woodford Halse.

At 9am on Wednesday (August 24), officers went through the doors of a property in the area and once inside, found evidence of cannabis cultivation at the address and a number of suspected firearms, say police.

Church Street in Woodford Halse

PC Josh Tyers said: “This warrant was executed in partnership with teams across the force including Daventry’s Neighbourhood Policing team and South Northants’ Neighbourhood Policing Team supported by the Operations Tactical Unit Armed Response Officers.

“I’m pleased with the outcome of this warrant and I hope it reassures the local community that we are responding to their concerns and remain steadfast in tackling the scourge of illegal drugs.