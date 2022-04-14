Detectives investigating a late-night mugging in Northampton town centre last month have made a fresh appeal for witnesses and information.

Officers say a man was walking along Lower Mounts towards St Michaels Road on March 21 when he was approached by a gang at around 11pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said on Thursday (March 21): “One of the group of unknown males first asked the victim for money.

Detectives have made fresh appeals for information following a mugging in Lower Mounts, Northampton, last month

"He then assaulted him and stole his small black rucksack which contained AirPods, £80 in cash and a black digital watch. As a result of the assault, the man sustained bruising to his forearm and face.”