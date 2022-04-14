Police launch fresh appeal for witnesses following late-night mugging in Northampton town centre
Victim assaulted robbed of AirPods, rucksack, cash and watch after being approached by gang in Lower Mounts
Detectives investigating a late-night mugging in Northampton town centre last month have made a fresh appeal for witnesses and information.
Officers say a man was walking along Lower Mounts towards St Michaels Road on March 21 when he was approached by a gang at around 11pm.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said on Thursday (March 21): “One of the group of unknown males first asked the victim for money.
"He then assaulted him and stole his small black rucksack which contained AirPods, £80 in cash and a black digital watch. As a result of the assault, the man sustained bruising to his forearm and face.”
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have any information about it, to call 101 using incident number 22000165864 or, alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.