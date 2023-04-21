Officers investigating a burglary in Northampton are appealing for help to identify four men they believe may have information about the break in.

Between 5.30am and 5.45am on Tuesday, March 28, a home in Cranford Road, Kingsthorpe, was broken into – before the offender/s were disturbed and ran off.

Police have CCTV stills of four men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The men pictured, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111 – quoting incident number 23000186314.