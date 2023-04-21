News you can trust since 1931
Police launch CCTV appeal to trace four men over Northampton burglary

The men pictured, or anyone who recognises them, are urged to contact the police

Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 12:07 BST

Officers investigating a burglary in Northampton are appealing for help to identify four men they believe may have information about the break in.

Between 5.30am and 5.45am on Tuesday, March 28, a home in Cranford Road, Kingsthorpe, was broken into – before the offender/s were disturbed and ran off.

Police have CCTV stills of four men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The incident happened between 5.30am and 5.45am on Tuesday, March 28.The incident happened between 5.30am and 5.45am on Tuesday, March 28.
The men pictured, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111 – quoting incident number 23000186314.

After they were disturbed, the offenders ran off from the home in Cranford Road, Kingsthorpe.After they were disturbed, the offenders ran off from the home in Cranford Road, Kingsthorpe.
