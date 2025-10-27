Police launch appeal to find man who failed to show at Northampton court
Northamptonshire Police has today, Monday October 27, issued an appeal for help to find Jasvir Singh.
A police spokesperson said: “Singh, aged 46, is wanted on warrant for failing to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on March 11, 2024, to face a charge of fraud by false representation.
“He has links to the Coventry, Oldbury, Solihull and Wolverhampton areas in the West Midlands as well as the Stoke on Trent area in Staffordshire.
"Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote incident number 24000145773 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said.