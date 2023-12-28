Police issue wanted appeal for Irthlingborough man Dwayne Marpole
He failed to appear at court to answer charges including assaulting an emergency worker
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of Irthlingborough man Dwayne Marpole.
Marpole, 48, is wanted in connection with failing to appear at court to answer charges of assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage.
Anyone who knows where Marpole is should call Northants Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 23000736314 to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.