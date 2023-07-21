Police issue urgent appeal to find missing Rothwell woman not seen for more than 48 hours

Helena has been missing from Rothwell since Wednesday. Image: Northamptonshire Police

Police have issued an appeal for help to find a woman who has been missing since Wednesday.

Helena, aged 41, from Rothwell was last seen on the afternoon of Wednesday (July 19) and officers are increasingly concerned for her welfare. They have issued a second alert for help to find her this teatime (Friday, July 21).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is described as a white woman, 5ft 6in of slim build with dark brown hair.

Helena was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black top, blue jeans and light-coloured trainers. She may also be carrying a black bag.