Police issue urgent appeal to find missing Rothwell woman not seen for more than 48 hours
Police have issued an appeal for help to find a woman who has been missing since Wednesday.
Helena, aged 41, from Rothwell was last seen on the afternoon of Wednesday (July 19) and officers are increasingly concerned for her welfare. They have issued a second alert for help to find her this teatime (Friday, July 21).
She is described as a white woman, 5ft 6in of slim build with dark brown hair.
Helena was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black top, blue jeans and light-coloured trainers. She may also be carrying a black bag.
If you have seen Helena or have any information about her whereabouts, please get in touch with police urgently on 101 and quote reference MPK1/2238/23.