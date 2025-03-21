Police issue update following A45 collision that caused traffic chaos in Northampton yesterday

Police have issued an update following a collision on the A45 that caused traffic chaos in Northampton yesterday.

Officers were at the scene of the incident on the A45 following a crash on Thursday evening (March 20), just before rush hour.

Two of the three lanes were closed on the A45 eastbound, between the A428 Bedford Road (Barnes Meadow Interchange) and A43 Lumbertubs Way (Riverside), after the collision.

Emergency services attended the scene, and severe delays were reported.

Miles of traffic were backed up along the carriageway, extending to the M1, junction 15. All surrounding routes were also heavily congested.

Confirming the details of the incident, Northamptonshire Police said: "There was an incident at 3:20pm, involving two cars and a van, which occurred in the middle lane of the A45 eastbound carriageway, near Riverside.

"This caused some delays due to the positioning of the vehicles. Fortunately, there were no reported serious injuries, only slight."