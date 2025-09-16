Police issue statement following reports of man 'hanging around in alleyway' in Northampton neighbourhood

Concerns over reports of a man ‘hanging around in an alleyway’ on a Duston estate have now been addressed by police.

A social media post, shared widely last week and attracting more than 100 comments, claimed a man had been seen loitering in an alleyway on the Timken Estate in Duston.

The post suggested he appeared during school pick-up and drop-off times and stated that the incident had been reported to police.

In response, a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed: “We received a call on Tuesday, September 9, regarding the alleged suspicious activity on the Timken Estate in Duston.

“Police officers attended the scene and spoke to both parties involved. However, we did not identify or find any evidence that any crime or offences had been committed as alleged by the caller.

“We would again urge people to be mindful of what they share on social media and take the time to consider if a post could be disinformation or misinformation.”