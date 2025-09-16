Police issue statement following reports of man 'hanging around in alleyway' in Northampton neighbourhood

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 16th Sep 2025, 11:30 BST
Concerns over reports of a man ‘hanging around in an alleyway’ on a Duston estate have now been addressed by police.

A social media post, shared widely last week and attracting more than 100 comments, claimed a man had been seen loitering in an alleyway on the Timken Estate in Duston.

Most Popular

The post suggested he appeared during school pick-up and drop-off times and stated that the incident had been reported to police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In response, a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed: “We received a call on Tuesday, September 9, regarding the alleged suspicious activity on the Timken Estate in Duston.

A social media post, shared widely last week and attracting more than 100 comments, claimed a man had been seen loitering in an alleyway on the Timken Estate in Duston (pictured).placeholder image
A social media post, shared widely last week and attracting more than 100 comments, claimed a man had been seen loitering in an alleyway on the Timken Estate in Duston (pictured).

“Police officers attended the scene and spoke to both parties involved. However, we did not identify or find any evidence that any crime or offences had been committed as alleged by the caller.

“We would again urge people to be mindful of what they share on social media and take the time to consider if a post could be disinformation or misinformation.”

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice