Police issue rogue trader warning after elderly man paid £5,000 up front for work on his Northampton home

A warning about rogue traders has been issued by Northamptonshire Police after an incident saw an elderly man hand over £5,000 up front for work on his house.

The incident was reported to police on Monday (August 14), by the elderly man’s family after cold callers visited his property in Abington on Thursday (August 10) and told him that his roof needed repairs.

Police say the cold callers returned the next day and produced a bird’s nest they claimed to have found alongside some cement and a piece of the roof, which they alleged had rotted away. They quoted more than £20,000 to carry out the repairs before asking for £5,000 for scaffolding and a skip.

Northamptonshire Police has issued a warning about rouge traders.

The occupant paid the £5,000 up front and the workers returned to erect the scaffolding on the Sunday (August 13). However, the man’s son suspected something was not right and raised the alarm, calling Northamptonshire Police.

Although on this occasion this turned out to be a legitimate business, officers spoke to the owner of the company about their unscrupulous working practice, and they agreed to return the man’s money.

Following the incident, Northamptonshire Police is once again reminding residents across the county to be vigilant of rogue traders and door-to-door sellers following a recent spate of reports.

Sergeant Michael Rogers of the Force’s Economic Crime Unit said: “Fortunately, we were able to assist the man in getting his money back on this occasion, however not everyone is so lucky, and we would urge people to be vigilant to potential rogue traders.

“Cold callers will target the most vulnerable members of our communities, sometimes leaflet dropping advertising their services, in advance of knocking on doors, and we would therefore also encourage people to look out for their elderly or vulnerable neighbours.

“If you or someone you know finds themselves in such a situation where a tradesman insists work needs to be carried out or are demanding money, speak to someone you trust and call the police.”

Police tips on how to spot a doorstep scam

Someone that you weren’t expecting knocks on your door warning that there’s a problem with your roof or driveway that needs to be fixed without delay

You’re asked to make a payment upfront for work to be carried out

You’re convinced to go to your bank branch and withdraw money whilst they set up

Additional problems are identified for which additional money is needed immediately

Things to avoid