Police issue dispersal order after massive 'dangerous' 200 car meet up in Northampton
Police issued a dispersal order over the weekend after 200 ‘dangerous’ drivers were reportedly driving erratically around the town.
A dispersal order was put in place by Northants Police covering West Northamptonshire in response to anti-social behaviour at an unauthorised car meet on Saturday (February 10).
Officers issued the Section 34 order following reports of anti-social driving on the A4500 near Kislingbury and the M1, involving up to 200 cars and 150 pedestrians.
The reports from concerned members of the public included vehicles performing dangerous manoeuvres, being driven erratically, and racing between roundabout junctions, say police.
After attempts to engage with those in attendance, a Section 34 dispersal order was put in place covering the west of Northamptonshire from 12.20am to 12.20pm yesterday (Sunday, February 11), police said.
Section 34 of the Anti-Social Crime and Policing Act 2014 gives the Force power to direct a person who has committed, or is likely to commit, anti-social behaviour to leave a specified area and not return for a specified period of up to 48 hours.
Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Rod Williams said: “This type of behaviour not only causes concerns for our local communities but is simply unacceptable and dangerous. The consequences when things go wrong can be devastating and life-changing for those involved or left behind.
“We will not tolerate any anti-social behaviour and will use every tool at our disposal to disrupt those involved to move people on to prevent further incidents.”