Police issue CCTV appeal after theft from Northampton shop

Police investigating a theft from a shop in Northampton want to speak to these two men.

Northamptonshire Police said: “At about 6.30am on Monday, March 31, two men entered the Londis in Broadmead Avenue, filled their shopping baskets with various items and left the store without attempting to make payment.

“Officers believe the men in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch,” the spokesperson said.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Police want to speak to these two men about a theft from the Londis store in Broadmead Avenue, Northampton

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Please quote incident number 25000186122 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.