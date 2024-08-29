Police investigation sparked after pharmacy in Northampton ransacked by burglars
Northamptonshire Police are currently investigating a burglary at a pharmacy in Hunsbury Hill Road, Camp Hill.
Officers say the incident took place sometime between 5.30pm on Wednesday (August 28) and 8.55am today (Thursday August 29). Police have not yet disclosed what items were stolen during the break-in.
Police are appealing to the public for help.
A police spokeswoman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please quote incident number 24000514816 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”