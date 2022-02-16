Police investigation sparked after mass brawl outside Northampton pub leaves man hospitalised

Police are investigating a mass brawl outside of a pub in Northampton that left one man hospitalised.

Northamptonshire Police said they were called to a fight outside a pub in Weedon Road on Friday night (February 11).

A police spokeswoman said: "At about 9pm on Friday, police officers were called to a fight between numerous people outside a pub in Weedon Road.

Police were called to Weedon Road.

"One man received head injuries and was taken to hospital.

"Enquiries are ongoing to locate the people involved.