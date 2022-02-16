Police investigation sparked after mass brawl outside Northampton pub leaves man hospitalised
Did you see anything? Contact police immediately on 101
Police are investigating a mass brawl outside of a pub in Northampton that left one man hospitalised.
Northamptonshire Police said they were called to a fight outside a pub in Weedon Road on Friday night (February 11).
A police spokeswoman said: "At about 9pm on Friday, police officers were called to a fight between numerous people outside a pub in Weedon Road.
"One man received head injuries and was taken to hospital.
"Enquiries are ongoing to locate the people involved.
"Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact us using reference number 22000085655.”